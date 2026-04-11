Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist
Roberto De Zerbi, new Tottenham manager, emphasizes simplicity and spirit as the team faces relegation. With a contract focused on Premier League survival, he promotes courage and attacking play. Previously at Brighton and Marseille, De Zerbi aims to inspire players to achieve their potential and club goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:52 IST
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- United Kingdom
Roberto De Zerbi, appointed as Tottenham's new manager, is urging his players to keep things simple amidst their current relegation struggle.
Despite inheriting a team just one point above the drop zone, De Zerbi is focusing on fostering a courageous and spirited approach, emphasizing the importance of a clear, uncomplicated game plan.
His immediate goal is Premier League survival, as he prepares to lead the team against Sunderland. De Zerbi's managerial style prioritizes character and attacking play, resonating with the club's ethos.
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