Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

Roberto De Zerbi, appointed as Tottenham's new manager, is urging his players to keep things simple amidst their current relegation struggle.

Despite inheriting a team just one point above the drop zone, De Zerbi is focusing on fostering a courageous and spirited approach, emphasizing the importance of a clear, uncomplicated game plan.

His immediate goal is Premier League survival, as he prepares to lead the team against Sunderland. De Zerbi's managerial style prioritizes character and attacking play, resonating with the club's ethos.