In free bus travel scheme for women, in 1,800 days, more than 935 crore trips undertaken: CM Stalin at Ramanathapuram.
PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:49 IST
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- India
In free bus travel scheme for women, in 1,800 days, more than 935 crore trips undertaken: CM Stalin at Ramanathapuram.
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