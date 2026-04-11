Left Menu

Turmoil in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes State Governance

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the Bihar government's administrative failure and political manoeuvring, claiming the state is in disarray. He highlights issues such as ineffective leadership, governance neglect, and systemic problems in sectors like law, education, and health. Yadav comments on leadership dynamics within the ruling alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:58 IST
Turmoil in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes State Governance
RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, expressing concern over Bihar's governance, accused the state government of falling into 'utter disarray' due to administrative paralysis and ineffective leadership. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yadav claimed political manoeuvring has pushed the state into a crisis, leaving critical issues unaddressed.

Highlighting what he termed as governance neglect, Yadav emphasized that the government's primary duty is to resolve public suffering, alleging that this responsibility is currently ignored. He pointed to administrative inaction, stating that crucial decisions are being delayed, and sectors such as law, agriculture, and education are neglected.

Yadav further elaborated on the deteriorating situation, citing incidents of violence and inadequacies in education and health services. He criticized internal power struggles within the ruling alliance, asserting that leadership changes have not improved conditions. Meanwhile, responses from the JDU suggest the administration continues to follow Nitish Kumar's governance model despite recent structural shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Inauguration: Expressway to Economic Growth

Modi's Inauguration: Expressway to Economic Growth

 India
2
Chocolate Confectionery Cartel Conundrum

Chocolate Confectionery Cartel Conundrum

 Belgium
3
DMK Alliance Seeks Church Support: A Secular Stand

DMK Alliance Seeks Church Support: A Secular Stand

 India
4
Web of Deceit: Scam Promising Government Jobs Unravels

Web of Deceit: Scam Promising Government Jobs Unravels

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026