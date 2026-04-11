Turmoil in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes State Governance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, expressing concern over Bihar's governance, accused the state government of falling into 'utter disarray' due to administrative paralysis and ineffective leadership. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yadav claimed political manoeuvring has pushed the state into a crisis, leaving critical issues unaddressed.

Highlighting what he termed as governance neglect, Yadav emphasized that the government's primary duty is to resolve public suffering, alleging that this responsibility is currently ignored. He pointed to administrative inaction, stating that crucial decisions are being delayed, and sectors such as law, agriculture, and education are neglected.

Yadav further elaborated on the deteriorating situation, citing incidents of violence and inadequacies in education and health services. He criticized internal power struggles within the ruling alliance, asserting that leadership changes have not improved conditions. Meanwhile, responses from the JDU suggest the administration continues to follow Nitish Kumar's governance model despite recent structural shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)