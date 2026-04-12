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US Navy Launches Strait of Hormuz Blockade Amid Tensions with Iran

President Donald Trump announced a US Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz post-failed US-Iran peace talks. The move aims to curb Iran's economic power by controlling the vital oil transport channel. Trump emphasized interdiction of vessels paying tolls to Iran's regime, underscoring nuclear tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:49 IST
US Navy Launches Strait of Hormuz Blockade Amid Tensions with Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared an immediate US Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following unsuccessful peace negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan.

This strategic action seeks to undermine Iran's economic influence by cutting off the critical supply route that facilitates 20% of the world's oil transport. The US Navy has been tasked to interdict any vessels in international waters that have paid tolls to Iran, highlighting the administration's firm stance against sanctioned activities.

Trump further stated that the US is prepared to escalate measures against Iran as necessary, with Tehran's nuclear ambitions posing a major obstacle to diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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