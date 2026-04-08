Legacy of Grace: Honoring Mohsina Kidwai's Remarkable Political Journey

Renowned Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai has died at the age of 94, following complications related to age. Kidwai was a prominent figure in Indian politics, having served as Union minister under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, marking her place with dignity and impactful service.

Her passing prompted an outpouring of condolences, with top Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, acknowledging her extensive contributions. Known for her simplicity, grace, and political savvy, Kidwai leaves behind a legacy that inspired countless individuals across India.

Throughout her career, Kidwai held significant governmental portfolios and was instrumental in crucial government initiatives. Her involvement in politics, from the age of 28 in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council to her extended tenure in national politics, shaped her as a guiding force within the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)