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Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Puducherry Statehood, Opposes Delhi Control

Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the importance of state's autonomy, advocating for Puducherry's statehood and opposing its governance from Delhi. He appeals to voters to support Congress and promises free women's bus travel and a healthcare scheme with Rs 20 lakh family coverage. The electoral fate is to be decided by 9.5 lakh voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Puducherry Statehood, Opposes Delhi Control
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a strong stance on Wednesday, advocating for Puducherry's statehood, asserting that it should not be controlled from Delhi. In a fervent plea to Puducherry's citizens, he urged them to support his party for a resounding victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a video message, Gandhi criticized the ideological battle with the BJP, highlighting the contrast between Congress-led unity and BJP's division. He criticized the undue influence of Delhi's LG and emphasized local governance.

Gandhi further promised immediate panchayat polls, free bus travel for women, and robust health insurance. As 9.5 lakh voters prepare to cast their votes, Congress aims to tackle local issues and reclaim governance from the BJP-led NDA.

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