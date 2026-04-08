High Stakes Bypolls: Karnataka's Political Showdown

Karnataka's political scene is heating up as voters in Bagalkot and Davanagere South prepare to cast their ballots in significant bypolls on Thursday. Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have held spirited campaigns to win these key Assembly segments.

The elections, necessary due to the passing of Congress lawmakers H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, are more about prestige than immediate political shifts. With 2.59 lakh eligible voters in Bagalkot and 2.31 lakh in Davanagere South, the outcome will signal party strength ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

The stakes are particularly high for Congress, tasked with defending both seats amid internal strife and voter dissatisfaction in certain areas. Meanwhile, the BJP aims to exploit these weaknesses and energize its base, strategically fielding candidates including Veerabhadrayya Charantimath in Bagalkot and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South.

(With inputs from agencies.)