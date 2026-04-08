Left Menu

High Stakes Bypolls: Karnataka's Political Showdown

Karnataka gears up for crucial bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South, following an intense campaign by Congress and BJP. The elections, triggered by the deaths of two senior Congress MLAs, are seen as a prestige battle between the parties, with implications for the future political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:19 IST
High Stakes Bypolls: Karnataka's Political Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene is heating up as voters in Bagalkot and Davanagere South prepare to cast their ballots in significant bypolls on Thursday. Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have held spirited campaigns to win these key Assembly segments.

The elections, necessary due to the passing of Congress lawmakers H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, are more about prestige than immediate political shifts. With 2.59 lakh eligible voters in Bagalkot and 2.31 lakh in Davanagere South, the outcome will signal party strength ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

The stakes are particularly high for Congress, tasked with defending both seats amid internal strife and voter dissatisfaction in certain areas. Meanwhile, the BJP aims to exploit these weaknesses and energize its base, strategically fielding candidates including Veerabhadrayya Charantimath in Bagalkot and newcomer Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Strikes Surge Across Lebanon

Fatal Strikes Surge Across Lebanon

 Lebanon
2
Strike Resolution: Arhtiyas End Week-Long Protest in Punjab

Strike Resolution: Arhtiyas End Week-Long Protest in Punjab

 India
3
Global Leaders Applaud US-Iran Ceasefire as a Path to Peace

Global Leaders Applaud US-Iran Ceasefire as a Path to Peace

 Pakistan
4
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Mining with New Regulations

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Mining with New Regulations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026