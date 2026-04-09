Assam’s Democratic Festival: A Pivotal Election Day

Voters in Assam are casting their ballots today across 126 assembly constituencies, a decisive moment that will shape the state's political landscape. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on citizens to actively participate in this 'festival of democracy.'

This election marks a major contest between the ruling BJP, striving for their third consecutive term, and the Congress, which is eager to regain control after losing power in 2016. The stakes are high, with 722 candidates vying for a role in determining Assam's future direction.

Polling began early this morning and will culminate with the counting of votes on May 4. Sarma, contesting from the Jalukbari seat in Guwahati, reiterated the significance of every vote, urging the electorate to turn out in large numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)