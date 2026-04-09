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Taiwan's Defence Budget: A Political Impasse with Global Ramifications

U.S. Senator Jim Banks has urged Taiwan’s parliament to approve a special defence budget, underscoring the message of peace through strength amidst China's territorial claims. Despite support for increased spending, Taiwan's parliament remains divided. The Kuomintang party emphasizes dialogue with Beijing, complicating the legislative process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:30 IST
Taiwan's Defence Budget: A Political Impasse with Global Ramifications
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U.S. Senator Jim Banks emphasized the importance of Taiwan's parliament passing a special defence budget to convey a strong message to China and the international community. Banks expressed his views during a meeting with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in Taipei, highlighting the significance of peace through strength.

President Lai proposed a $40 billion increase in defence spending to address tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own. However, deliberations continue in a parliament where the opposition holds sway, with alternative, less costly proposals still on the table.

Banks urged the Legislative Yuan to act, noting the parallels with U.S. defence policies. Meanwhile, Cheng Li-wun of the Kuomintang party visited China to explore diplomatic channels, advocating for a blend of defence support and dialogue with Beijing.

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