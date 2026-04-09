Tragedy Strikes During Assam Assembly Elections
A poll official, Deben Horo, was found dead amid assembly elections in Assam's Sonitpur district. Horo, a 45-year-old teacher, was serving as the second polling officer. His death did not disrupt the polling process. The cause remains unconfirmed, but an underlying medical condition is suspected.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred amid Assam's assembly elections as a poll official was found dead on Thursday in the Sonitpur district, authorities reported. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Deben Horo, was serving as the second polling officer for the Naduar constituency.
Horo, stationed at polling station no 230 in Dolapani LP School, was discovered unconscious in his bed and subsequently declared dead at a nearby hospital. While the exact cause of death is unconfirmed, medical experts believe an underlying health issue might have contributed.
Horo, a resident of Dopdopi Kachari Gaon, was also an assistant teacher at a local government school. Despite the incident, polling proceeded as scheduled with a reserve personnel stepping in. The election will run until 5 pm with vote counting slated for May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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