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Diplomatic High-Stakes in Islamabad: A Path to Peace?

A 10-member Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistan for talks to resolve conflict with the US and Israel after a proposed two-week ceasefire. Skepticism remains due to past ceasefire violations by Israel. The talks aim for a conclusive agreement, despite tensions and recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:13 IST
Diplomatic High-Stakes in Islamabad: A Path to Peace?
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Iran confirmed its 10-member delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday for crucial talks to resolve ongoing conflicts with the US and Israel. The high-stakes negotiations follow a two-week ceasefire agreement proposed by Pakistan.

Despite skepticism fueled by Israel's alleged ceasefire violations, Iran plans to engage in serious negotiations based on their proposed points. The discussions in Islamabad come as the region remains fragile after a US-Israeli attack claimed the life of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As diplomatic tensions simmer, Pakistan's pivotal role in fostering dialogue has been acknowledged by the Iranian delegation. However, ongoing regional strikes, notably by Israel against Lebanon, threaten the already stressed ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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