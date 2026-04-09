Assam Votes for Future: Hemant Soren's Rallying Cry

On election day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a fervent appeal to the people of Assam, urging them to cast their votes. As his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party contests 16 of the 126 assembly seats, Soren described the event as a crucial moment to reclaim rights, dignity, and envision the future.

In a social media post, Soren highlighted the significance of the election as more than mere voting, calling it 'a sacred festival of democracy.' He called upon all voters, emphasizing the importance of participation from exploited and deprived sections, particularly those originating from Assam's revolutionary lands.

Having camped for over a week in Assam, Soren conducted numerous rallies targeting areas with strong connections to the tea tribes. He urged unity against plutocracy and injustice, reinforcing that each vote serves as a powerful statement of rights and future direction. Voters, approximately 2.5 crore, set out to decide the fate of 722 candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)