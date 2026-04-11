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Operation Ganjajuli: Major Narcotics Bust in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) executed widespread raids, uncovering substantial illegal narcotics and arresting seven individuals. Operation Ganjajuli led to the destruction of 5,860 cannabis plants and seizure of 15 kg of ganja and 85 kg of poppy husk, with significant involvement across multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:28 IST
Operation Ganjajuli: Major Narcotics Bust in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) executed multiple coordinated raids, capturing large quantities of illegal narcotics and apprehending seven suspects, according to police reports on Saturday.

Under 'Operation Ganjajuli,' the ANTF dismantled illegal cannabis cultivation over six bighas of land in Rajsamand, eradicating 5,860 cannabis plants and seizing around 15 kg of ganja. The cannabis was cleverly hidden within wheat fields across hilly terrain, valued at over Rs 10 crore.

The operation, conducted with the Narcotics Control Bureau, spanned several districts including Rajsamand, Barmer, Kota, Jaipur, and Pratapgarh, leading to further arrests and significant narcotics recovery. A suspect linked to narcotics trafficking in Gujarat was also captured.

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