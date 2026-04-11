Operation Ganjajuli: Major Narcotics Bust in Rajasthan

In a significant crackdown, the Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) executed multiple coordinated raids, capturing large quantities of illegal narcotics and apprehending seven suspects, according to police reports on Saturday.

Under 'Operation Ganjajuli,' the ANTF dismantled illegal cannabis cultivation over six bighas of land in Rajsamand, eradicating 5,860 cannabis plants and seizing around 15 kg of ganja. The cannabis was cleverly hidden within wheat fields across hilly terrain, valued at over Rs 10 crore.

The operation, conducted with the Narcotics Control Bureau, spanned several districts including Rajsamand, Barmer, Kota, Jaipur, and Pratapgarh, leading to further arrests and significant narcotics recovery. A suspect linked to narcotics trafficking in Gujarat was also captured.