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Kerala Votes: Historic Election Showdown

Kerala witnessed brisk voting for its 140 Assembly elections, with 50% turnout by 1 pm. The battle features the ruling LDF aiming for a third term, UDF trying to regain power, and BJP attempting to disrupt the state's political duopoly. High security marked the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:15 IST
Kerala Votes: Historic Election Showdown
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In a high-stakes electoral clash, Kerala observed active participation as voting commenced across its 140 Assembly segments on Thursday. By 1 pm, 50% of the electorate had cast their vote, according to Election Commission (EC) reports. This election will determine if the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) secures a third consecutive term, the United Democratic Front (UDF) resurges after a ten-year lull, or if the BJP makes a significant breakthrough.

The EC's data highlighted a trend of rising voter turnout, with figures escalating from 16.23% at 9 am to 49.70% by early afternoon. The state aims for a 90% voting rate. Notably, Ernakulam led the districts with a 52.94% turnout, while Thripunithura was the leading constituency at 58.09%. Ponnani recorded the lowest turnout at 44.52% as of 1 pm.

Voting began at 7 am under tight security, involving over 76,000 personnel and comprehensive webcasting to monitor the process. Prominent public figures, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and film actor Mohanlal, exercised their franchise early.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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