Akhil Gogoi Champions Democracy in Assam's Electoral Battle
Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has alleged that Assam's voters are stepping up to combat the 'fascist BJP government' by turning out in large numbers. Gogoi, seeking re-election from Sibsagar, is confident of victory, facing a triangular contest against two NDA candidates in the state's high-stakes election.
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- India
Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, on Thursday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leading a fascist regime in Assam. He claimed that voters are rallying to save democracy in the state.
Gogoi is eyeing re-election from the Sibsagar seat and expressed optimism about his victory by over 50,000 votes. Turnout at the polling stations suggested substantial support for changing the government.
In the heat of this triumvirate contest, Gogoi faces former MLA Kushal Dowari and Amguri MLA Prodip Hazarika, backed by the BJP alliance. The 126-member assembly election aims to determine whether the BJP retains its power or the Congress-led opposition seizes control after losing in 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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