High Stakes in Kerala: Voter Turnout Hits Over 75% as Battle for Power Intensifies

As the clock struck 5 pm on election day in Kerala, voter turnout had crossed an impressive 75% mark. With polling continuing across 140 assembly constituencies, the state is on the brink of a potential political shift. The elections hold the key to whether the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a third consecutive term, the United Democratic Front (UDF) regains power, or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will disrupt conventional bi-party politics.

Election Commission data indicated that voter turnout reached 75.01%, surpassing the 2021 Assembly polls' 74.06%. The highest turnout historically was 80.5% in 1987. In this high-stakes election, the LDF banks on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's governance, while the Congress-led UDF seeks to end the decade-long Left rule. On the other hand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to convert growing vote shares into substantial assembly representation.

The morning session exhibited brisk voting, with a significant 16% rise in turnout every two hours, slowing slightly by afternoon. Kozhikode recorded the highest district turnout at 77.63%, with Kunnathunad leading at the constituency level with 81.99%. Despite slows in the afternoon, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar remains optimistic about reaching a 90% turnout. The day began with notable figures casting their votes, setting the tone for a vigilant electoral process.