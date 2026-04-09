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High Stakes in Kerala: Voter Turnout Hits Over 75% as Battle for Power Intensifies

By 5 pm, Kerala witnessed over 75% voter turnout in its Assembly elections. The election outcome will determine if the ruling LDF secures a third term, the UDF makes a comeback, or the BJP changes the state’s political landscape. The highest polling was in Kozhikode district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:59 IST
High Stakes in Kerala: Voter Turnout Hits Over 75% as Battle for Power Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

As the clock struck 5 pm on election day in Kerala, voter turnout had crossed an impressive 75% mark. With polling continuing across 140 assembly constituencies, the state is on the brink of a potential political shift. The elections hold the key to whether the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a third consecutive term, the United Democratic Front (UDF) regains power, or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will disrupt conventional bi-party politics.

Election Commission data indicated that voter turnout reached 75.01%, surpassing the 2021 Assembly polls' 74.06%. The highest turnout historically was 80.5% in 1987. In this high-stakes election, the LDF banks on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's governance, while the Congress-led UDF seeks to end the decade-long Left rule. On the other hand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to convert growing vote shares into substantial assembly representation.

The morning session exhibited brisk voting, with a significant 16% rise in turnout every two hours, slowing slightly by afternoon. Kozhikode recorded the highest district turnout at 77.63%, with Kunnathunad leading at the constituency level with 81.99%. Despite slows in the afternoon, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar remains optimistic about reaching a 90% turnout. The day began with notable figures casting their votes, setting the tone for a vigilant electoral process.

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