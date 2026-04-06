Mystery Deepens: Financial Ties and Plane Crash Investigated

On Monday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar reignited debates surrounding the January 28 plane crash that resulted in Ajit Pawar's death, following new allegations by activist Anjali Damania.

Damania drew attention to suspicious financial activities linked to Ashok Kharat, notably SMS alerts concerning transactions at Samata Credit Cooperative Society around the incident's timeframe.

Pawar called for a detailed CID investigation into Kharat and potential links to the suspected conspiracy behind the crash that also involved VSR company's aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)