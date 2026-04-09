Puducherry Polls Witness Modern Twist with Robot Welcome

Polling in Puducherry saw a robust turnout with 37.06 percent of voters casting their votes by 11 am. The contest sees the NDA defending its position against a determined Congress-led opposition centered on themes of local autonomy and administrative reform.

A notable feature of the election was the use of a robot in one polling station, which greeted voters with flower petals and messages encouraging civic participation. This gesture, blending tradition with technological innovation, caught the public's attention.

Among those casting their votes were significant figures like AINRC chief N Rangaswamy, who arrived on a motorbike, and several prominent leaders such as Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress leader V Narayanasamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)