Puducherry Polls Witness Modern Twist with Robot Welcome
The union territory of Puducherry experienced brisk voter turnout in Thursday's election, with 37.06% casting their votes by 11 am. The electoral battle sees the NDA striving to retain power against a Congress-led opposition. A modern highlight was a robot welcoming voters at polling stations.
- Country:
- India
Polling in Puducherry saw a robust turnout with 37.06 percent of voters casting their votes by 11 am. The contest sees the NDA defending its position against a determined Congress-led opposition centered on themes of local autonomy and administrative reform.
A notable feature of the election was the use of a robot in one polling station, which greeted voters with flower petals and messages encouraging civic participation. This gesture, blending tradition with technological innovation, caught the public's attention.
Among those casting their votes were significant figures like AINRC chief N Rangaswamy, who arrived on a motorbike, and several prominent leaders such as Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress leader V Narayanasamy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- voting
- NDA
- Congress
- election
- robot
- poll turnout
- local autonomy
- AINRC
- N Rangaswamy
ALSO READ
Puducherry's Dynamic Polling Day: Robots, Voter Surge, and Key Players
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit
Violence Disrupts Assam Elections: Clashes and Arrests Mark Polling Day
Political Tensions Rise as Election Commission Makes Strategic Transfers in Tamil Nadu
High Stakes in Kerala: An Election of Change