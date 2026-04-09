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Puducherry's Dynamic Polling Day: Robots, Voter Surge, and Key Players

Puducherry witnessed active polling with 37.06% turnout by 11 am. The NDA aims to retain power against the Congress-led opposition, focusing on issues like local autonomy. Highlights included a robot greeting voters, and prominent figures like AINRC Chief N Rangaswamy voted early amidst a lively electoral atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:38 IST
Puducherry's Dynamic Polling Day: Robots, Voter Surge, and Key Players
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  • India

In a remarkable display of civic engagement, Puducherry saw a voter turnout of 37.06% by 11 am on Thursday. The election pits the NDA, seeking to maintain its grip on power, against a Congress-led opposition coalition. Central to the opposition's campaign are themes of local autonomy and administrative friction.

The day's proceedings included the deployment of an innovative approach: a robot welcomed voters at a booth, underscoring the importance of voting. Voter enthusiasm was particularly evident in rural areas, drawing large numbers of elderly citizens and women.

Among the early voters were key political figures, including AINRC Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, who arrived by bike, alongside Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress leader V Narayanasamy. Notable citizens such as a saivite monk and an octogenarian also cast their votes, highlighting the democratic spirit enveloping the union territory.

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