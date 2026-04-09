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Political Clash in Tamil Nadu: DMK Vs AIADMK

Senior DMK leader R S Bharathi criticized AIADMK supremo Edappadi K Palaniswami for his 'indecent' rhetoric against Chief Minister M K Stalin, attributing it to frustration over growing support for DMK. Bharathi highlighted DMK's pandemic response and accused Palaniswami of distorting history and neglecting AIADMK's legacy, implying fear of election defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:14 IST
Political Clash in Tamil Nadu: DMK Vs AIADMK
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, senior DMK leader R S Bharathi launched a scathing attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for his recent critical remarks about Chief Minister M K Stalin. The criticism was made during a press conference, where Bharathi suggested that the AIADMK leader's comments were a result of frustration, stemming from the rising public support for the ruling DMK party.

Bharathi did not hold back as he condemned Palaniswami for stating that Stalin would have succumbed during the pandemic had it hit under his regime. He passionately defended Stalin's proactive measures during the COVID-19 crisis, claiming that the Chief Minister risked his life visiting hospital wards, while alleging that Palaniswami remained absent.

Addressing historical claims, Bharathi accused Palaniswami of distorting the legacy of the DMK's treatment of former leaders K Kamaraj and V N Janaki. Bharathi took the opportunity to highlight alleged criminal history and mishandled cases during Palaniswami's tenure, implying the AIADMK's fear of electoral defeat.

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