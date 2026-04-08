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Palaniswami's Rallying Cry Against DMK: A Call for Change in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the Stalin-led DMK government, calling it a 'failure model' for not fulfilling its promises such as job creation and safety improvements. He urged Tamil Nadu residents to oust DMK, citing poor administration overall, while promoting AIADMK's past effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:18 IST
Palaniswami's Rallying Cry Against DMK: A Call for Change in Tamil Nadu
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In a fervent speech at a Velacherry poll rally, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the DMK government, led by Chief Minister Stalin, labeling it a 'failure model' unable to deliver on crucial promises.

Palaniswami highlighted the perceived inadequacies of the DMK's five-year rule, including failing to fill 5.5 lakh vacancies and formulating no new projects for flood-prone Chennai. He warned of the dangers of continued DMK governance, alleging law and order deterioration and unsafe conditions for women and youth.

Stating that AIADMK handled governance more effectively, he urged the people to reconsider DMK's efficacy from 2021 to 2026. Palaniswami further took aim at DMK's election promises, seat-sharing negotiations, and questioned their prioritization of initiatives like delimitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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