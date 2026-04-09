Empowering Women's Voices: India Moves Forward with Women Reservation Act

The BJP on Thursday reiterated its support for the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's calls for bipartisan consensus. Modi emphasized that the amendments reflect the collective aspirations of millions of Indian women seeking greater legislative representation.

In a post on his website, Modi positioned the initiative as aligned with India's civilizational values, which assert that societal progress is closely tied to women's advancement. He urged timely implementation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and upcoming state assembly elections.

BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin, reinforced this stance by highlighting past government efforts centering on female empowerment. The proposed amendments will allot one-third of Lok Sabha seats to women, promising a historic step toward gender equality in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)