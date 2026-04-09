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Modi's Six Guarantees: BJP's Promise for a Transformed Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced six guarantees for Bengal during a rally in Haldia. He criticized the TMC's governance as 'cruel' and pledged to boost fisheries, combat corruption, and implement the 7th Pay Commission. Modi highlighted BJP's success in Purba Medinipur as an indicator of impending regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:50 IST
Modi's Six Guarantees: BJP's Promise for a Transformed Bengal
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a packed crowd in the port city of Haldia, declared six guarantees for Bengal if the BJP wins the Assembly polls, while deriding the TMC government as 'nirmam' or cruel. He accused it of halting progress and promised to replace the 'reign of fear' with trust.

Highlighting his party's industrial agenda, Modi emphasized the need for an environment of trust for investments to flourish. He assured that the BJP, once in power, will ensure self-sufficiency in the fisheries sector, reopen files on corruption and crimes against women, and implement the 7th Pay Commission in Bengal.

The PM charged the TMC with destroying the state's industrial landscape and emphasized BJP's developmental achievements in Purba Medinipur as a precursor to a state-wide change. He concluded by reiterating BJP's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' vision, promising accountability for those who 'looted Bengal'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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