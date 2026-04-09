Bengal's Battle for Fish and Identity: Mamata Banerjee vs. Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of inadequate fish production, accusing him of misrepresenting facts. Banerjee also criticized BJP-led states for dietary restrictions and alleged voter list tampering, as she vowed to protect Bengal's rights and cultural integrity ahead of state elections.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rebuffing his claims that her government has failed to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production. Speaking at a rally in Agarpara, Banerjee alleged that Modi was spreading misinformation and criticized BJP-ruled states for not allowing residents to eat non-vegetarian food.
Modi, during a speech in Haldia, had claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was unable to meet the state's high demand for fish and needed to import from other states. He pledged that the BJP would ensure self-sufficiency in fisheries if it came to power. Banerjee countered these claims, emphasizing Bengal's fish production and freedom of food choice.
Additionally, Banerjee accused the BJP of removing over 90 lakh names from voter rolls in a bid to seize power, asserting that her party would fight both politically and legally to protect voters' rights. She further condemned the BJP for its alleged attempts to divide Bengal and suppress Bengali language and culture.
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