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Coastal States Turning Challenges into Opportunities: Lessons from Gujarat to Goa

At the CPA India Region Zone VII conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted how coastal states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa are transforming challenges into growth opportunities. He emphasized the role of legislative institutions and young legislators in driving development and urged inter-state cooperation for adopting best practices to strengthen democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:43 IST
Coastal States Turning Challenges into Opportunities: Lessons from Gujarat to Goa
  • Country:
  • India

During the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone VII conference, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, highlighted the ability of coastal states to turn their inherent challenges into opportunities. Specifically, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements during his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, showcasing a model of utilizing industrialization to transform drought-stricken regions.

Birla emphasized the critical role legislative institutions play in advancing India's development goals, particularly stressing the responsibility of young legislators. He called for an exchange of best practices among the coastal states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa, urging them to adopt healthy competition to propel growth and governance reforms.

Central to discussions at the conference was the potential for legislative collaboration across sectors such as trade, tourism, and technology. With representatives from key coastal states participating, the gathering signified a commitment to bolstering parliamentary cooperation and achieving a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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