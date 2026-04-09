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TCS Sees Profit Surge: Analyzing the Impact

India's largest IT services company, TCS, posted a 12.22% increase in net profit for the March quarter of 2025-26, reaching Rs 13,718 crore. Revenue from operations also jumped by 9.64% compared to the previous year. The company's stock saw a gain amid overall market corrections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:23 IST
TCS Sees Profit Surge: Analyzing the Impact
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India's IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), showcased robust financial performance, with a 12.22% rise in net profit for the March 2025 quarter, totaling Rs 13,718 crore. This marks a significant increase from Rs 12,224 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 9.64% to Rs 70,698 crore compared to the previous year, further cementing its position as the largest IT services provider in the country.

TCS's financial results also positively influenced its stock price, which rose by 1.09% on the BSE, in contrast to the broader market downturn of 1.20% on the benchmark.

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