Unveiling the Polling Station Controversy: Phone Filming Sparks Inquiry
A complaint was filed by Assam's Karbi Anglong district administration about a video showing a polling station's voting process circulating on social media. Shot allegedly in Diphu constituency, it prompted an inquiry. Mobiles are banned inside such stations, and legal measures could follow per the law against electoral violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam's Karbi Anglong district administration has lodged a police complaint following the circulation of a video purportedly depicting the voting process inside a polling station.
The video, allegedly filmed in Diphu constituency, has incited an official inquiry to confirm its authenticity and determine accountability.
Mobile phones are prohibited in polling stations, and district officials stress that violators of election laws will face appropriate legal consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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