Controversy Brews Over Tree-Felling for Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal has issued a temporary stay on the felling of trees in Nashik for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with the stay effective until April 28.

The decision arose from a petition by Nashik environmentalist Manish Baviskar, highlighting concerns over tree removal for road expansion linked to increased traffic and accidents.

Despite protests from local residents against the tree-felling, Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke emphasized the necessity of road expansion for safety reasons. The festival expects millions of attendees, and the corporation assures adherence to environmental guidelines.