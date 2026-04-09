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Controversy Brews Over Tree-Felling for Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The National Green Tribunal has temporarily halted tree-felling in Nashik for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Due to rising road accidents and traffic, Nashik Municipality claims road expansion is necessary. The tree removal faces opposition from locals. The festival attracts millions, and officials promise environmental compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:25 IST
Controversy Brews Over Tree-Felling for Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela
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The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal has issued a temporary stay on the felling of trees in Nashik for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with the stay effective until April 28.

The decision arose from a petition by Nashik environmentalist Manish Baviskar, highlighting concerns over tree removal for road expansion linked to increased traffic and accidents.

Despite protests from local residents against the tree-felling, Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke emphasized the necessity of road expansion for safety reasons. The festival expects millions of attendees, and the corporation assures adherence to environmental guidelines.

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