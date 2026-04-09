Sikkim's Development Vision: A Boost Through Key Ministerial Talks

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, engaged in a crucial meeting with Union DoNER and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi. The agenda centered around key development projects in Sikkim, as Tamang highlighted the importance of tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.

During their discussion, the focus was on a comprehensive review of ongoing and upcoming projects. Tamang emphasized the state's vision for inclusive and sustainable growth, emphasizing organic farming and youth empowerment. His conversation with Scindia also covered various new initiatives aimed at boosting the overall development of the region.

Tamang expressed gratitude for the Ministry of DoNER's ongoing support and invited Scindia to witness Sikkim's natural beauty firsthand. The meeting concluded positively, with Scindia ensuring full backing for the state's developmental aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)