A Wedded Commitment: Voting Before Vows in Kerala

In a heartwarming display of civic duty, newlywed couples in Kerala chose voting over wedding celebrations, underscoring the importance of democracy. Ashwant and Divyasree from Pathanamthitta voted immediately after their morning ceremony.

Similarly, bride Akhila Antony from Wayanad headed to the polls in her wedding attire before her scheduled church ceremony.

These couples' actions highlight not only their commitment to each other but also to the democratic process, marking a blend of personal joy and civic responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)