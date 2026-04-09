Congress Unveils Ambitious Manifesto to 'Transform Tamil Nadu'

As Tamil Nadu gears up for its Assembly elections on April 23, the Indian National Congress (INC) introduced a transformative manifesto that seeks to overhaul key sectors of the state. Unveiled by influential party figures including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, the document outlines sweeping changes.

One of the standout promises is a Universal Basic Income (UBI) initiative, pledging Rs 2,000 monthly to every family. The direct cash transfers will specifically benefit women, driving the funds directly into their bank accounts, and cover all ration card holders. The Congress also commits to tackling statewide unemployment, with ambitious plans to secure 3 lakh government jobs within 300 days.

Public safety takes center stage in the manifesto, advocating for the hiring of 40,000 new police officers, including 10,000 women commandos. To further bolster emergency response, the party proposes a state-of-the-art call center integrating police, fire, and ambulance services under a unified 'Dial 100' system. The anticipated election competition is intense, featuring contenders from DMK-led SPA, NDA, and independent newcomer TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

(With inputs from agencies.)