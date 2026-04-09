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Peru's High-Stakes Election: A Turning Point Amid Turmoil

Peruvians are voting in presidential elections on April 12, amidst political instability, corruption scandals, and rising crime. With 35 candidates and no clear front-runner, the possibility of a runoff is high. The elections could end a cycle of political turmoil or perpetuate instability, reflecting deep institutional decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:02 IST
Peru's High-Stakes Election: A Turning Point Amid Turmoil
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On April 12, Peruvians will cast their votes in a pivotal presidential election, hoping to end a decade-long cycle of political instability buoyed by corruption scandals and increasing crime rates. With around 27 million eligible voters, a new president and a reinstated bicameral congress are on the line.

In Lima's bustling suburbs, streets are decorated with campaign posters as a record 35 candidates vie for attention. Opinion polls show a narrow lead for Keiko Fujimori, but not one candidate surpasses 15% in support, suggesting a likely runoff in June. Three contenders trail Fujimori closely, hinting at an unpredictable outcome.

The elections come after years of political turmoil with eight presidents cycling through office since 2018, mainly due to corruption. Recent surges in crime, particularly affecting transport workers and small businesses, have become a leading voter concern, pushing the political discourse to favor tough, populist approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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