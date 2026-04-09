Clash Over Women's Reservation: Goyal Accuses DMK of Political Maneuvers

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of blocking a proposed one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Speaking at a press conference, Goyal asserted that the DMK and Congress were obstructing Parliament sessions meant to facilitate the reservation without cutting existing seats.

Goyal criticized the DMK for poor governance, accusing the ruling Stalin family of corruption and financial mismanagement that has weakened Tamil Nadu's economy. He highlighted unrealized election promises and a broken law and order situation as further evidence of mismanagement.

In defense of the central government policies, Goyal showcased India's robust economic relations through free trade agreements. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the central and state governments, criticized DMK's divisive politics, and urged the Election Commission to ensure fair polls by keeping a check on misuse of state machinery.