Hindi Education Debate Heats Up in Tamil Nadu Politics

BJP leader and NDA candidate S Vijayadharani has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of intentionally denying public school students access to Hindi education. She claims that while Hindi is mandatory in schools run by Stalin's family, they are purposefully withholding it from underprivileged students.

Vijayadharani pointed out that Hindi is a compulsory subject at Chennai's 'Sunshine' school, managed by Stalin's relatives. She questions why similar opportunities are denied to less affluent students and alleges that Stalin uses the language issue to divert attention from unmet public welfare initiatives.

Refuting Stalin's accusation that the central government is imposing Hindi via the National Education Policy, Vijayadharani dismissed these concerns as unjustified. With assembly elections approaching, the longstanding three-language policy debate is re-emerging, intensifying political tensions and potentially influencing the electoral outcome.

Vijayadharani submitted her nomination for the Vilavancode Assembly seat, asserting BJP's strong position across Tamil Nadu. The elections, scheduled for April 23 with results on May 4, are anticipated to be a fierce contest primarily between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, with actor Vijay's electoral debut adding a potential third dimension.