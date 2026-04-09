Republican Roadblock: House Effort to Limit War Powers Stymied

In a significant legislative standoff, U.S. House Republicans thwarted a Democratic initiative aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's war powers related to Iran. As tensions escalate, Democrats continue their determined efforts to enforce congressional oversight over military decisions.

During Thursday's session, Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, swiftly ended proceedings, thereby preventing Democrats from proposing a resolution through unanimous consent. This pattern of blocking has persisted despite several attempts by Senate and House Democrats to restrain Trump's authority on military engagements.

Concern grows as Trump's recent threats heighten tensions, leading to calls for his removal by Democrats. Despite Geneva Conventions' prohibitions, Trump asserts his strategies are legally justified. The ongoing discord underscores a broader struggle over war-making powers between Congress and the Executive branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)