White House Warns Against Futures Market Bets

The White House has cautioned U.S. government staff against using their positions to place bets in futures markets. This warning was communicated via an email on March 24, as reported by the Wall Street Journal citing unnamed sources.

The warning was issued a day after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social his intention to order the military to delay any strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed the authenticity of the White House warning, indicating its seriousness amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)