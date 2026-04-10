Diplomatic Storm: Israel Questions Pakistan's Neutrality Amid Minister's Controversial Remarks

Israel has denounced recent comments made by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. In his remarks, Asif labeled Israel as 'evil' and advocated for its annihilation, sparking diplomatic tensions.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office questioned Pakistan's credibility as a 'neutral arbiter' following Asif's comments. Pakistan has recently mediated a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran and is set to host peace talks.

Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, have condemned Asif's statements as antisemitic. Sa'ar emphasized that Israel will continue to defend itself against threats. Asif also accused Israel of ongoing violence in Lebanon.