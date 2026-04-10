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Bengal's Matua Vote: A Promise Turned Vulnerability for BJP

The BJP's promise of citizenship to Bengal's Matua refugees has backfired following the deletion of lakhs of names from electoral rolls. This situation threatens the party's core social base in the Matua heartland, leading to political drift and challenges in retaining voter confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:09 IST
Bengal's Matua Vote: A Promise Turned Vulnerability for BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's longstanding promise of citizenship to Bengal's Matua refugees has become a significant vulnerability. Recent revisions of electoral rolls, which resulted in the deletion of numerous names from Matua-dominated areas, have shaken the party's previously stable support base.

For years, the BJP had urged the Matua community to back them, vowing that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would resolve their identity uncertainties. However, disenfranchisement has fueled disillusionment, with many questioning the assurance of their belonging.

In affected regions like Bongaon and Bagdah, locals express feelings of abandonment, as the BJP struggles to reassure them. The situation poses substantial challenges for the party, as TMC capitalizes on the growing disenchantment among former supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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