Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Files Complaint Against Congress President Over 'Snake' Remark

Political tensions have intensified as BJP workers across Punjab, Assam, and Karnataka filed complaints against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The focus of their grievance is Kharge's controversial 'snake' remark, allegedly made to incite unrest during an election rally in Assam.

Sukhpal Singh Sra, former state secretary of Punjab BJP, expressed concerns over Kharge's speech, delivered while addressing the Muslim community in Assam. Sra claimed that Kharge's commentary held the potential to trigger communal discord, urging the Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police for immediate action.

The discontent further escalated as BJP leaders and workers staged protests in Karnataka, demanding Kharge's arrest. Meanwhile, similar grievances led to a police complaint by Assam BJP, emphasizing the impact of Kharge's statements on political stability across the states. The growing unrest underlines the fraught political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)