Karnataka Deputy CM Stands Firm with DMK Amid Political Claims

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed recent claims suggesting that the 'real Congress' supports a newly emerged political group. He strongly reiterated that the Indian National Congress (INC) stands united with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the DMK-led coalition.

Appearing at an election rally in Maraimalai Nagar alongside Stalin, Shivakumar criticized the new political entrant led by actor-turned-politician Vijay for allegedly misleading the public. Vijay claimed that the 'real Congress' backed his party, TVK, but Shivakumar emphasized that the congress continues to support Stalin's leadership.

Shivakumar described politics as requiring enduring patience and deep-rooted work, unlike the quick stardom seen in films. He accused the BJP of trying to undermine DMK's achievements out of envy and predicted a significant victory for the DMK alliance in the upcoming polls, vowing to meet the welfare promises made to the public.