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BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' for Transformation in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata, promising transformative changes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The manifesto highlights development, welfare, and security with a focus on diverse societal needs, while launching an extensive outreach campaign to engage citizens in shaping the state's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:16 IST
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' for Transformation in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to release the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata, marking a significant prelude to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing concerns about Trinamool Congress's governance, Shah, through a social media post, emphasized Bengal's need for change, spotlighting BJP's vision to dismantle what they describe as TMC's oppressive rule. The manifesto, slated for release today, promises to address issues ranging from women's empowerment to economic revitalization.

Party insiders disclose the 'Sankalp Patra' will particularly focus on boosting industrial growth, enhancing education, and ensuring job creation. Shah's agenda includes a public meeting in Debra and a roadshow in Kharagpur. Bengal's populace has been actively engaged in the manifesto crafting process, with the party spearheading a campaign to collect public opinions and ideas, thus ensuring a participatory approach to governance and development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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