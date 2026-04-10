Tensions Escalate Post-Election in Taliparamba

In the aftermath of the Assembly elections in Taliparamba, tensions have flared, leading to a series of violent incidents between supporters of the CPI(M) and the Congress-led UDF.

The situation escalated when a CPI(M) worker, Prakashan P, was stabbed outside a polling station, allegedly by a UDF activist. Arrests and legal actions have followed, with accusations of revenge attacks surfacing on both sides.

Independent candidate T K Govindan, supported by the UDF, and CPI(M)'s P K Shyamala are at the center of these tensions, with their contest illustrating the deep-seated rivalries in the region. Law enforcement is actively investigating to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)