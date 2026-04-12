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Betrayal in the Ranks: Maharashtra's Political Tension

Rohit Pawar, MLA from NCP, claims there's a possibility of a major ruling party in Maharashtra's Mahayuti coalition engineering defections within its ranks. While the BJP projects alliance security, its allies are cautioned to remain vigilant. The situation follows controversies involving political figures like Ashok Kharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:43 IST
Betrayal in the Ranks: Maharashtra's Political Tension
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Pawar, an MLA from NCP, has raised alarms about potential intra-coalition defections in Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, hinting at tactics from a prominent party.

Pawar suggested the BJP's current friendship with allies could sour, leading to feelings of betrayal. Smaller coalition partners are advised to stay alert.

The political tension coincides with controversy surrounding godman Ashok Kharat, whose recent arrest has linked him with notable politicians, fueling a turbulent political atmosphere in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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