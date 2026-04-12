Betrayal in the Ranks: Maharashtra's Political Tension

Rohit Pawar, an MLA from NCP, has raised alarms about potential intra-coalition defections in Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, hinting at tactics from a prominent party.

Pawar suggested the BJP's current friendship with allies could sour, leading to feelings of betrayal. Smaller coalition partners are advised to stay alert.

The political tension coincides with controversy surrounding godman Ashok Kharat, whose recent arrest has linked him with notable politicians, fueling a turbulent political atmosphere in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)