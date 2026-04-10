Udhayanidhi Stalin's Roadshow: Rallying for Dravidian Model 2.0
Udhayanidhi Stalin held a roadshow in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, rallying voter support for his re-election bid. He emphasized the DMK's welfare initiatives and aimed to secure a second term for the party to enhance regional development and fight against religious fascism under M K Stalin's leadership.
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- India
On Friday, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin led an impactful roadshow in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency, seeking re-election. He campaigned energetically in support of the DMK-led alliance candidates.
Udhayanidhi, the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, underscored the importance of his party's Dravidian model 2.0 regime. Despite standing as a candidate himself, he has been an unwavering advocate for his fellow candidates.
The roadshow was significant as Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni holds historical value; Udhayanidhi's grandfather and former CM, M Karunanidhi, once thrice won here. Udhayanidhi's campaign highlights have included DMK's welfare schemes and commitment to protecting minorities under M K Stalin's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Udhayanidhi
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- Chennai
- Chepauk
- Thiruvallikeni
- Dravidian
- alliance
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