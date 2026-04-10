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Udhayanidhi Stalin's Roadshow: Rallying for Dravidian Model 2.0

Udhayanidhi Stalin held a roadshow in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, rallying voter support for his re-election bid. He emphasized the DMK's welfare initiatives and aimed to secure a second term for the party to enhance regional development and fight against religious fascism under M K Stalin's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:41 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Roadshow: Rallying for Dravidian Model 2.0
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin led an impactful roadshow in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency, seeking re-election. He campaigned energetically in support of the DMK-led alliance candidates.

Udhayanidhi, the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, underscored the importance of his party's Dravidian model 2.0 regime. Despite standing as a candidate himself, he has been an unwavering advocate for his fellow candidates.

The roadshow was significant as Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni holds historical value; Udhayanidhi's grandfather and former CM, M Karunanidhi, once thrice won here. Udhayanidhi's campaign highlights have included DMK's welfare schemes and commitment to protecting minorities under M K Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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