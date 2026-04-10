Udhayanidhi Stalin's Roadshow: Rallying for Dravidian Model 2.0

On Friday, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin led an impactful roadshow in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency, seeking re-election. He campaigned energetically in support of the DMK-led alliance candidates.

Udhayanidhi, the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, underscored the importance of his party's Dravidian model 2.0 regime. Despite standing as a candidate himself, he has been an unwavering advocate for his fellow candidates.

The roadshow was significant as Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni holds historical value; Udhayanidhi's grandfather and former CM, M Karunanidhi, once thrice won here. Udhayanidhi's campaign highlights have included DMK's welfare schemes and commitment to protecting minorities under M K Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)