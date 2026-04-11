Election Battles Spark in Nandigram: An Ongoing Political Saga

Nandigram, a key seat in West Bengal's political theater, continues to be at the center of high-stakes electoral contests. The 2021 razor-thin victory of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari over TMC leader Mamata Banerjee set the stage for ongoing political maneuvering.

The BJP's strengthened hold in the region, alongside the TMC's strategic moves, keeps Nandigram under the spotlight. In a recent twist, TMC has nominated Pabitra Kar, a former BJP member, highlighting a strategic 'Bhumiputra versus Bhumiputra' face-off, reflecting local dynamics.

Complicating matters are allegations of voter deletions skewed against Muslims, intensifying the political intrigue. With the 2026 polls on the horizon, the outcomes in this significant political terrain remain unpredictable.