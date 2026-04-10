Nitish Kumar's New Milestone: Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, has taken oath as a Rajya Sabha member, earning congratulations from Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The ceremony, overseen by Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan, was attended by key figures including Union Minister J P Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Samrat Choudhary, in a social media post, praised Kumar's contributions to Bihar, citing improvements in governance, infrastructure, and social justice. He noted Kumar's unique accomplishment of serving in both the state and national legislative bodies, expressing hope for his impact on national policies.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi also lauded Kumar's political experience and leadership, emphasizing his potential to bolster Bihar's representation in Parliament. With leaders across party lines acknowledging his vision, Kumar's tenure in the Rajya Sabha is expected to usher in new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)