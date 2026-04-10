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Nitish Kumar's New Milestone: Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Nitish Kumar, JD(U) supremo, was congratulated by Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers and NDA leaders for taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member. This milestone marks a historic achievement, highlighting his contributions to Bihar's governance and development. Leaders expressed confidence in his ability to influence national policies positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:43 IST
Nitish Kumar's New Milestone: Oath as Rajya Sabha Member
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, has taken oath as a Rajya Sabha member, earning congratulations from Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The ceremony, overseen by Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan, was attended by key figures including Union Minister J P Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Samrat Choudhary, in a social media post, praised Kumar's contributions to Bihar, citing improvements in governance, infrastructure, and social justice. He noted Kumar's unique accomplishment of serving in both the state and national legislative bodies, expressing hope for his impact on national policies.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi also lauded Kumar's political experience and leadership, emphasizing his potential to bolster Bihar's representation in Parliament. With leaders across party lines acknowledging his vision, Kumar's tenure in the Rajya Sabha is expected to usher in new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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