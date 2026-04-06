Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'

In a significant address on the BJP's 47th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the party's ongoing commitments to a Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'. Modi indicated that serious discussions are progressing on these issues, underscoring strides made under his administration.

He recalled the BJP's historical advocacy for women's reservation since 1994, affirming the current government's dedication to ensuring enactment of the Women's Reservation Act by the 2029 general elections. Modi critiqued Congress, highlighting BJP's resilience through historical hardships like the Emergency era, asserting BJP workers' sacrifices in states with political violence.

Modi emphasized BJP's unique governance model, focusing on national development and confronting challenges such as corruption and dynastic politics. Praising the NDA coalition's successful 25-year history, he reiterated a commitment to inclusive governance. BJP strives to prepare India for the future, addressing security and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)