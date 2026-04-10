BJP to implement Uniform Civil Code in Bengal within six months of forming govt: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP to implement Uniform Civil Code in Bengal within six months of forming govt: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
- Amit Shah
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- politics
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