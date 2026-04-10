Mumbai Congress Demands Equity in Development Funds Allocation
Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad accuses the BJP-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of biased allocation of development funds, favoring BJP corporators. She claims opposition parties, including Congress, receive minimal funds and calls for equal distribution. Gaikwad asserts that these funds belong to citizens, not political entities.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad has launched a stinging critique against the BJP-led administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over what she calls discriminatory distribution of development funds.
Addressing reporters, Gaikwad alleges that the BJP has been favoring its own corporators with substantial financial allocations, sidelining Congress members with meager amounts, thus stifling fair development across the city.
According to Gaikwad, while BJP leaders are receiving significant funds, Congress and other opposition parties are marginalized, raising concerns about equitable development for all Mumbai citizens. Gaikwad vows to continue the push for accountability and fairness in the distribution process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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