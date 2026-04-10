Mumbai Congress Demands Equity in Development Funds Allocation

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad has launched a stinging critique against the BJP-led administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over what she calls discriminatory distribution of development funds.

Addressing reporters, Gaikwad alleges that the BJP has been favoring its own corporators with substantial financial allocations, sidelining Congress members with meager amounts, thus stifling fair development across the city.

According to Gaikwad, while BJP leaders are receiving significant funds, Congress and other opposition parties are marginalized, raising concerns about equitable development for all Mumbai citizens. Gaikwad vows to continue the push for accountability and fairness in the distribution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)