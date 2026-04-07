Nine-judge Supreme Court bench commences hearing on pleas on religious discrimination against women.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine-judge Supreme Court bench commences hearing on pleas on religious discrimination against women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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